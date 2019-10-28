The European Council president says the bloc has agreed to grant Britain a new Brexit delay to Jan. 31 next year.

Donald Tusk said on Twitter "the EU 27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension. The decision is expected to be formalized through a written procedure.

Tusk's announcement came as European Union diplomats met in Brussels to sign off on the new delay to Britain's departure from the bloc, which had been due in just three days on Oct. 31.

It's the second time the Brexit deadline has been changed since the 2016 referendum on Britain's departure from the EU.

RELATED: UK's Johnson seeks Dec 12 election to break Brexit impasse

RELATED: UK's Johnson denies wrongdoing as allegations mount