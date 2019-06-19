Summer is here, and if you're looking for a way to stay out of the heat, Netflix has your back. The streaming service has a new list of original series and films set to be released in July.

"Queer Eye" season 4 will be available starting July 19. The Fab Five return to Kansas city to the lives of several lucky people. The show was recently renewed for two more seasons, so expect to see Tan, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni, Bobby and Karamo around for a while.

The final season of "Orange is the New Black" hits the streaming service on July 26. The prison drama was released on Netflix for the first time in 2013, and helped launch the popularity of the streaming service's original content. The show and cast have won Emmys, SAG Awards and Golden Globes.

"Stranger Things" season 3 will be welcomed to Netflix with fireworks. The show will be available on July 4. While the past two seasons have been set during the fall and winter, season 3 will see the kids of Hawkins, IN during their summer vacation. A new mall has opened, and from the episode titles, it might be more sinister than it seems.

Chris Evans may have put down his "Captain America" shield, but fans can still see him on the big and small screen. His latest film "The Red Sea Diving Resort," which is set in the 80s, he plays an Israeli agent who teams up with a group of spies to help smuggle Ethiopian refugees out of Sudan. The film has a star-studded cast including Ben Kingsley, Haley Bennet and Chris Chalk.

As always, what Netflix giveth, it taketh away. Fans of "Pretty Little Liars" have a little over a month to binge the series one last time. The whole series will leave Netflix on July 27.

Keanu Reeves may be in everyone's hearts and minds after his cameo in Netflix's "Always Be My Maybe," but if fans want to explore his other roles, they have until the end of June. "The Matrix" trilogy leaves the streaming service on July 1.

Here's the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2019.

Coming to Netflix

July 1

"Designated Survivor: 60 Days" (Netflix Original)

"Katherine Ryan, Glitter Room" (Netflix Origina)

"Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore"

"Astro Boy"

"Caddyshack"

"Caddyshack 2"

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)"

"Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke"

"Cloverfield"

"Disney's Race to Witch Mountain"

"Frozen River"

"Inkheart"

"Kill the Irishman"

"Lady in the Water"

"Little Monsters"

"Mean Dreams"

"Mean Streets"

"Megamind"

"Nights in Rodanthe"

"Paul Blart: Mall Cop"

"Philadelphia"

"Rain Man"

"Road House"

"Room on the Broom"

"Scream 3"

"Starsky & Hutch"

"Swiped"

"Swordfish"

"Taxi Driver"

"The Accountant of Auschwitz"

"The American"

"The Book of Eli"

"The Brothers Grimm"

"The Hangover"

"The Pink Panther"

"The Pink Panther 2"

"War Against Women"

"Who's That Knocking at My Door?"

July 2

"Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection" (Netflix Original)

"Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (Netflix Original)

"Good Witch" season 4

July 3

"The Last Czars" (Netflix Original)

"Yummy Mummies" season 2 (Netflix Original)

July 4

"Kakegurui" season 2

"Stranger Things" season 3 (Netflix Original)

July 5

"In the Dark" season 1

July 6

"Free Rein" season 3 (Netflix Family)

"The Iron Lady"

"Sicilian Ghost Story"

July 9

Disney's "Mary Poppin's Returns"

"Kinky"

July 10

"Family Reunion" (Netflix Family)

"Grand Designs" season 10

"Grand Designs" season 15

"Parchís: El documental" (Netflix Original)

July 11

"Cities of Last Things" (Netflix Film)

July 12

"3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2" (Netflix Family)

" 4 latas" (Netflix Film)

"Blown Away" (Netflix Original)

"Bonus Family" season 3 (Netflix Original)

"Extreme Engagement" (Netflix Original)

"Kidnapping Stella" (Netflix Film)

"Luis Miguel - The Series" season 1

"Point Blank" (Netflix Film)

"Smart People"

"Taco Chronicals" (Netflix Original)

"True Tunes, Songs" (Netflix Family)

July 13

"Sorry Angel"

July 16

"The Break-up"

Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"

"Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein" (Netflix Original)

July 17

"Pinky Malinky" part 3 (Netflix Family)

July 18

"Secret Obsession" (Netflix Film)

July 19

"Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed" (Netflix Original)

"The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants" season 3 (Netflix Family)

La casa de papel" part 3 (Netflix Original)

"Last Chance U: Indy" part 2 (Netflix Original)

"Queer Eye" season 4 (Netflix Original)

"Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac" (Netflix Anime)

"Typewriter" (Netflix Original)

July 22

"Inglourious Basterds"

July 24



"The Great Hack" (Netflix Original)

July 25

"Another Life" (Netflix Original)

"Workin' Moms" season 2 (Netflix Original)

July 26

"Boi" (Netflix Film)

"The Exception"

"My First Love" season 2 (Netflix Original)

"Orange is the New Black" season 7 (Netflix Original)

"The Son" (Netflix Film)

"Sugar Rush" season 2 (Netflix Original)

"The Worst Witch" season 3 (Netflix Family)

July 29

"The Croods"

July 30

"Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?" (Netflix Original)

July 31

"Kengan Ashura" part 1 (Netflix Anime)

"The Letdown" season 2 (Netflix Original)

"The Red Sea Diving Resort" (Netflix Film)

"Wentworth" season 7

Leaving Netflix

July 1

"Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery"

"Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me"

"Blood Diamond"

"Body of Lies"

"Bull Durham"

"Chasing Amy"

"Cool Hand Luke"

"Definitely, Maybe"

"Did You Hear About the Morgans?"

"Doctor Zhivago"

"Dolphin Tale"

"Dumb and Dumber"

"East of Eden"

"Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1"

"It Takes Two"

"Malibu's Most Wanted"

"Monster-in-Law"

"Pan's Labyrinth"

"Punch-Drunk Love"

"Silence of the Lambs"

"The Boondock Saints"

"The Interview"

"The Matrix"

"The Matrix Reloaded"

"The Matrix Revolutions"

"The Mummy"

"The Mummy Returns"

"The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor"

"The Terminator"

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning"

"The Wild Bunch"

"Turner and Hooch"

"Valkyrie"

"Wedding Crashers"

July 2

"Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

July 4

"The Indian in the Cupboard"

July 9

"Lion"

July 10

"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie"

July 12

"Gone Baby Gone"

July 14

"The Immigrant"

July 16

"American Gangster"

July 27

"Pretty Little Liars" seasons 1-7

July 30

"Staten Island Summer"