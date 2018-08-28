DALLAS, Texas — A former Texas police officer has been found guilty of murder in the April 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed 15-year-old.

The verdict is historic and makes former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver the first police officer in Dallas County to be found guilty of murder since 1973. Oliver was found not guilty on two counts of aggravated assault.

On April 29, 2017, Oliver fired five shots from an AK-15 rifle into a vehicle carrying several teens, including 15-year-old Jordan Edwards and his stepbrother, as they left a house party in suburban Dallas. Unarmed, Edwards was struck in the back of his head and killed instantly.

Following the shooting, Oliver said he fired the weapon because the vehicle was moving toward his fellow officer, Tyler Gross. Dash-cam video later revealed the vehicle was moving away from officers. Oliver was then fired from the Balch Springs Police Department and charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During his trial, Oliver, an Iraq combat veteran, reiterated that he shot into the car because he believed Gross was in danger.

Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver takes the stand in his defense on Aug. 23, 2018.

WFAA

“I had to make a decision,” he told jurors. “This car is about to hit my partner. I had no other option.”

Prior to Oliver’s testimony, Gross took the stand and testified he didn’t believe his life was in danger.

“I just wanted them to stop,” he said. “I was not in fear at that point.”

Made up of 10 men and two women, the jury heard closing arguments and deliberated for eight hours Monday. The verdict came down Tuesday, roughly a half-hour after the jury returned a question to the judge asking what would happen if jurors were "split on justification."

Judge Birmingham then asked for a lawyer from each side to come into his chambers, a highly unusual event before a verdict is read.

Jordan Edwards

Oliver faces anywhere from five years to life in prison.

People gasped as the verdict was read. Jordan Edwards family hugged and cried as they heard the word guilty. "Thank you Jesus,” was heard throughout the courtroom. It’s the moment they have prayed for since he was shot and killed by Oliver in April of 2017. “I want to say I’m happy. Very happy. It’s been a long time. It’s been a hard year. I’m just really happy,” said Jordan Edwards father, Odell Edwards.

Civil rights leaders hailed the outcome. “This has been a long tough battle. You know Odell and I were talking last night and one of the things that he said is that he doesn’t want another parent, another father to go through what this family has had to deal with. This case is not just about Jordan. It’s about Tamir Rice. It's about Walter Scott and Alton Sterling. It’s about every unarmed African American that have been killed and has not gotten justice,” said Edwards’ family attorney, Daryl K. Washington.

The jury deliberated for 14 hours and at times they appeared deadlocked. In the end it came down to justification -- did they believe Roy Oliver was justified in shooting into the car Jordan Edwards was in.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA