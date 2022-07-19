No injuries after transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam

Videos shared on social media show a thick plume of smoke rising from the bottom of the dam. Firefighters said the fire was out by the time they arrived.

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Firefighters responded to an explosion at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning.

Videos shared on social media show flames and a large plume of black smoke rising from the bottom deck of the dam.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation confirmed no one was injured when a transformer briefly caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

“There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated,” according to Jacklynn L. Gould, the Bureau of Reclamation's regional director for the Lower Colorado Region. The fire ignited around 10 a.m. local time and was extinguished about half an hour later, she said.

The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived. It referred additional questions to the Bureau of Reclamation and Hoover Dam.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.