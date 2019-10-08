DAYTON, Ohio — A man who died in the arms of his son after a mass shooting in Ohio was remembered Saturday as a loving family man who painted houses and loved to fish and cook.

The funeral for Derrick Fudge, 57, was among several being held Saturday for people who died in mass shootings last weekend in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas. Investigators in Texas said a gunman opened fire in a Walmart store on Aug. 3, targeting Mexicans and killing 22 people. Less than 24 hours later, another shooter killed nine people in a popular Dayton nightlife area.

Mourners bow their heads in prayer as they gather for a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Multiple people in Ohio were killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Hundreds of mourners, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, attended Fudge's funeral at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Fudge's son, Dion Green, said his father spoke often of his willingness to die for him. Green previously told the Springfield News-Sun he believes his father protected him from being killed. Green said Saturday that his father was a great person who was always there to help when needed.

In a eulogy for her brother, Twyla Southall said Fudge lived a "simple" life, but one he loved.

"I don't understand why my brother died in his son's arms, but I am so grateful he was there for his father," Southall said.

Burial services for Saeed Saleh, 38, were also held Saturday morning in Dayton, according to the Daily News. Saleh, who was originally from Eritrea and recently immigrated to the U.S., was remembered as a "humble and quiet person" by a spokesman for the family.

In El Paso, a requiem Mass was offered for 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez, a high school sophomore and avid soccer player who was at the Walmart with his uncle when he was killed.

Burial was also scheduled for Jordan Anchondo, who died shielding her infant son from gunfire. Her 2-month-old son was treated for broken bones, but was orphaned after Jordan and her husband, Andre, were killed.