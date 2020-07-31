1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after incident off Southern California coast

Search and rescue efforts are underway with help from the Navy and Coast Guard.

WASHINGTON — One Marine is dead, two service members are injured and eight others are still missing after a mishap on Thursday off the coast of Southern California, according to the First Marine Expeditionary Force.

In a tweet, officials said there was an assault amphibious vehicle incident involving members of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Commanding Officer.

The Marine Expeditionary Force is the Marine Corps’ main warfighting organization. There are three such groups which are made up of ground, air and logistics forces.