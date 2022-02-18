FDA: Don't use certain products from Family Dollar stores in these 6 states

After fumigating the building, the FDA investigators found 1,100 dead rats.

WASHINGTON — Items found in Family Dollar stores across six states could be contaminated by unsanitary conditions at the company's Arkansas distribution facility, FDA officials warned after an inspection found a rodent infestation and other issues that could have affected the products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging caution around any items purchased since Jan. 1, 2021 at any Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri or Tennessee.

The FDA says these items may be unsafe to use.

The massive contamination was discovered when the FDA began investigating the facility, in West Memphis, sometime in January of 2022 after a consumer complaint.

According to the FDA, the facility ceased distribution within days of the inspection team's arrival, and the inspection continued through Feb. 11.

The team found rats, including dead rodents in various stages of decay, animal feces and urine, dead birds and their droppings, and products that were not stored in contamination-proof conditions — including some that showed evidence of gnawing and nesting by rats.

More than 1,100 dead rats were removed after a fumigation conducted as part of the investigation.

Records reviewed by the FDA team showed that more than 2,300 more rodents had been found in the facility between March and September of 2021, indicating that the infestation was a known issue for over a year.

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” Judith McMeekin, a senior FDA official, said in a statement. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”

Foods that could have been contaminated include:

Food products

Diet supplements and vitamins

Cosmetics such as lipsticks

Baby wipes

Shampoo

Baby oils

Animal foods

Feminine hygiene products

Surgical masks

Contact lens cleaning solution

Other medical devices

Over the counter medications

The FDA told customers not to use any potentially impacted products and to discard any unused items, regardless of packaging.

Food in non-permeable packaging such as undamaged glass bottles or metal cans may be suitable for consumption as long as they are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

Customers are also advised to wash their hands immediately after handling merchandise purchased from Family Dollar in any of the six affected states.