Flights remained grounded Saturday at most airports along coast of the Carolinas as the remnants of Hurricane Florence continued to spin over the region.

But, in a hopeful sign for travelers, some flights had resumed at South Carolina's Charleston International Airport.

Nationwide, more than 3,275 flights had been canceled since Wednesday, with preemptive cancellations now extending through Monday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Nearly all were tied to disruptions in the Carolinas, where Florence was expected to weaken and – eventually – pick up speed and move out of the region by Sunday night.

On Saturday, about 855 flights had been canceled as of 7:15 p.m. ET. That was a sharp increase from the nearly 300 cancellations reported at 8:10 a.m. ET, indicating airlines scrubbed a new round of flights as it became apparent operations would take longer to resume than anticipated at some airports along the coast.

American Airlines, for example, said it did not expect to restart flights at the small Pitt-Greenville Airport in North Carolina until Thursday. Still, the carrier said flights to most other hard-hit communities were likely to resume Sunday or Monday.

Overall, airlines had already canceled more than 527 flights for Sunday and another 43 for Monday.

For most coastal airports, the resumption of operations was at least a day or two away.

But at Charleston (CHS), the busiest airport along the coast of the Carolinas, Delta Air Lines Flight 1971 -- an arrival from Atlanta that landed around 5:30 p.m. local time -- was the airport's first flight since flights were suspended Thursday ahead of Florence.

Our airlines have been given the OK to resume operations. The runways are open and the mandatory evacuation order for us has been lifted. Please check your flight status with your air carrier. https://t.co/JeeQyFxaml — CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) September 15, 2018

The resumption of service was a pleasant surprise. CHS officials had previously said there would be no flights until Sunday.

Delta showed seven arrivals and two departures planned for Charleston on Saturday afternoon and evening.

In North Carolina, the Wilmington International Airport said it “sustained a lot of leaks from the wind and rain” on Friday and was struggling to restore power. The airport said via Twitter that the terminal would remain closed at least through noon Sunday.

Still, Florence has not delivered as devastating a blow to national flight schedules as many had feared. While airports along the coast were struggling to resume operations, most interior airports saw only modest disruptions.

That included the busy Charlotte airport, one of the nation’s busiest and a major hub for American Airlines. Flights have been canceled at the airport, but most have been on routes to the hard-hit coastal airports. Beyond that, the airport remained open and suffered only a small number of cancellations on other flights.

PHOTOS: Florence unleashes havoc on Carolinas

© 2018 USATODAY.COM