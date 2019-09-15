OAKLEAF, Fla. (WTHR) – An incredible photo captured by a Florida man during his drive to work Wednesday appears to create an image in the clouds, commemorating Sept. 11.

"This was the cloud formation today on my drive into Oakleaf," said Matt Snow. "To me, it looks like a firefighter running toward an angel."

Matt Snow captured this incredible image in the clouds Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, on his drive to work in Oakleaf, Florida, of what he says looks like a firefighter running toward an angel.

Some people see an angel and others say it looks like a firefighter next to an eagle.

The photo, submitted to First Coast News, has been shared more than 600 times.

