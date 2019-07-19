According to the Arkansas Razorback Football Twitter page, former fullback, offensive guard and former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus has passed away at the age of 32.

Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobb said Petrus died last night from a heat stroke after working outside at his family's shop in Lonoke County. He died at the Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock.

The Arkansas Razorbacks football team took to Twitter to give their condolences to their former teammate.

Petrus is a native of Carlisle, Ark. He was a University of Arkansas walk-on who played alongside Razorback greats Darren McFadden and Felix Jones and later earned all-Southeastern Conference honors. He was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round in 2010 and had a three-year NFL career, winning a Super Bowl with New York in his second season and playing briefly for the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans the following year.

Like much of the U.S., Arkansas is in the grips of an intense heat wave.