WASHINGTON -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort testifies before a federal judge Friday.

Manafort will learn whether he must await trial in prison or can remain on house arrest following allegations that he tried to obstruct the Russia inquiry.

He is already facing federal charges of money laundering and fraud, and was charged last week, along with a Russian business associate, as part of an alleged scheme to tamper with two witnesses in special counsel Robert Mueller's existing cases against Manafort.

The new obstruction charges allege that Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik, an individual linked to Russia's intelligence service, attempted to coach the testimony of the two unnamed witnesses.

