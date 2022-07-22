'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz hospitalized after stroke

Fritz's former 'American Pickers' co-host Mike Wolfe shared the news on Instagram, asking for fans to keep Fritz in their thoughts.

WASHINGTON — The former co-host of antiquing show "American Pickers," Frank Fritz, has been hospitalized after a stroke, his ex co-host Mike Wolfe has shared.

Wolfe took to Instagram to share the news about Fritz's condition and asked for fans to "keep him in your hearts and thoughts." He did not release any additional details about the severity of the stroke.

Fritz, 56, was for years the co-host of the popular History Channel show. He left the production in March 2020.

In a 2021 interview with The Sun, Fritz detailed an ongoing feud with Wolfe, saying the two hadn't spoken in two years. Presumably, they stopped speaking after Fritz finished filming halfway through the show's 20th season.

He left the show between episodes 7 and 8 of that season, and his disappearance was never acknowledged directly on camera.

Fritz told The Sun in a separate interview that his departure was due to back surgery, followed by the difficulties of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I didn’t leave the show. I finished shooting and then I had a little back surgery and the pandemic came," he said.

It's unclear if Fritz and Wolfe had made up before he suffered the stroke.

The History Channel show is currently airing its 23rd season with Wolfe.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.

Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.