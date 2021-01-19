x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Nation World

From Gaga to Garth, Miranda to Moreno: Celebs join inaugural

Still, a slew of celebrities will be descending on Washington, virtually and a few in person.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Lady Gaga will sign the national anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — The inaugural celebration will be pared down, distanced, and much of it virtual. 

Still, a slew of celebrities will be descending on Washington, virtually and a few in person.

They include Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, who will be performing at the swearing-in ceremony.

Many others will appear at virtual events like “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi. Actor Christopher Jackson, the original George Washington in Broadway's “Hamilton,” will be performing at a virtual “ball” for the Creative Coalition, and says he's humbled to participate in an essential rite of American democracy.

RELATED: President Trump delivers 'farewell address' from White House in recorded video

RELATED: Vice President Pence says farewell to White House, will skip Trump's sendoff
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020