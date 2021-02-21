x
Frozen pipes, electric woes remain as cold snap eases grip

In hard-hit Texas, where millions were warned to boil tap water before drinking it, the warm-up on Saturday was expected to last for several days.
Credit: AP
From left, U.S. Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Sylvia Garcia, fill boxes at the Houston Food Bank on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Texas on Friday, directing federal agencies to help in the recovery. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

DALLAS — DALLAS (AP) — Warmer temperatures are spreading across the southern United States, bringing some relief to a region weary of winter. 

The region faces a challenging clean-up and expensive repairs from days of extreme cold and widespread power outages.

In hard-hit Texas, where millions were warned to boil tap water before drinking it, the warm-up on Saturday was expected to last for several days.

President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Texas, directing federal agencies to help in the recovery.

More than 70 deaths are being blamed on the weather, and over 300,000 customers remain without power Saturday, many of them in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

