Netflix will release the final season of "Fuller House" on Dec. 6 but Aunt Becky, played by Lori Loughlin, won't be in the new episodes.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to an admissions consultant to help get their daughter in to the University of Southern California.

Lawyers for Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli entered not guilty pleas on their behalf Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

The couple previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.

However, life for the popular San Francisco television family carries on.

According to PEOPLE, Season 4 left off with the birth of Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy Gibbler's (Adam Hagenbuch) daughter with the help of surrogate Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). The new season continues to show their life while also exploring D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron) and Steve Hale's (Scott Weinger) love story.

In the new trailer, released Friday, Lori Loughlin is nowhere to be seen. After appearances in the first four seasons of "Fuller House," this will be the first season without Loughlin.

While Netflix has not officially commented on Loughlin's departure from the show, cast mate Andrea Barber confirmed in a November interview with PEOPLE that Loughlin was left out of filming for the final season.

"It was really sad, and we could feel her absence,” Barber told PEOPLE Now. “It just felt like there was a hole in the whole season but also in that final episode. She should’ve been there, and I’m sorry that she wasn’t.”

Loughlin's "Fuller House" TV husband John Stamos, who plays Jesse Katsopolis, said he is close with the actress.

"Honestly I can't figure it out. It doesn't make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can't process it still," Stamos said in an interview with GQ Magazine back in August.

Other original cast members including Bob Saget, who plays Danny Tanner, and Dave Coulier, who plays Joey Gladstone, are also in the new trailer.

"Fuller House" is a sequel to the original 1987 to 1995 television series "Full House."