x
Harry and Meghan visit UN during world leaders' meeting

The royals came to U.N. headquarters to speak with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are escorted as they leave the United Nations headquarters after a visit during 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have met with a top United Nations official amid the world body’s biggest gathering of the year. 

All three were due to appear later Saturday at the Global Citizen citizen concert in New York’s Central Park. Meghan says it was a “lovely meeting.” 

The U.N. is in the midst of the annual General Assembly gathering of world leaders.

