'Heartbroken' Steve Scalise reacts after officer killed at US Capitol

The crash and shooting happened as Congress is in recess.

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said he was “heartbroken” after hearing news that a Capitol Police officer was killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the building on Friday.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand before he starts to run at the pair of officers, acting police chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. The driver stabbed one of the officers before authorities shot the suspect, Pittman added. The suspect later died at the hospital.

“Heartbroken to hear an officer was tragically killed protecting the Capitol today,” Scalise shared on Twitter after the attack. “Join me in praying for their family, and for a full recovery for the other officer injured. Today—and every day—I am grateful for the bravery and sacrifice of the United States Capitol Police.”

Authorities said that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism, though the Capitol was put on lockdown as a precaution.

The crash and shooting happened as Congress is in recess. The spokesperson for both senators Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) said that both men were in Louisiana at the time of the attack.

It also comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists loyal to former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...