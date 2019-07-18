FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are asking for help to identify the body of a woman found near the Chattahoochee River in Fulton County.

According to Fulton County Police, the body was discovered on July 7 in an area behind Tulane Drive.

The woman is thought to be between 25 and 35 years old. She stood between 5'5" and 5'6" and weighed between 100 and 110 pounds. She was wearing a pair of gold medium hoop earrings.

Police have released a sketch of the woman in hopes of identifying her. That sketch, along with a photo of the gold hoop earrings are in the gallery below:

Authorities have not released her cause or manner of death.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-613-TIPS (8477).

