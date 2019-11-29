The Holiday shopping season is in full swing. With all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available out there, it can be easy to get carried away and left with items you don't want or need.

Before you start your Black Friday and holiday shopping, make sure you're aware of all of the return policies for the nation's biggest brands. Black Friday is 26 days before Christmas, so for outlets without extended holiday return policies, gift receivers might only have a few days to make returns. Some items, like door busters, may have special restrictions on returns. Promocodes.com has rounded up many store return policies, so consumers won't be stuck with unwanted gifts.

Here are some return policies for popular stores with Black Friday deals:

Amazon

Items shipped by Amazon between November 1 and December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 31, 2020 for a full refund. Restrictions based on seller may apply, and more details can be found on Amazon's returns page.

Apple

Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 15 December 25, 2019 may be returned through January 8, 2020.

Apple's other terms and conditions still apply. All purchases made after Christmas are subject to Apple's standard return policy, which states items must be returned within 14 days of receiving them.

Only products purchased at Apple stores or the Apple Online store are eligible for these return policies. Apple products bought at other retailers are subject to the return policies where the items were purchased.

BestBuy

Almost all purchases made between November 1 and December 31, 2019 are eligible for an extended return policy period through January 14, 2020. Cell phones, cellular tablets, cellular wearables, AppleCare monthly plans and major appliances are excluded. All other terms and conditions of the BestBuy Return & Exchange Promise apply.

JCPenney

Items purchased at JCPenney are eligible for return with or without a receipt. If you return an item with a purchase receipt, you may exchange the item or get a full refund for the purchase price. The refund will be issued to the original form of payment. When returning items with a gift receipt, they may be exchanged or refunded in the amount of the purchase price on the gift receipt. The refund will be credited to a gift card. With no receipt, items purchased at JCPenney are eligible for exchange or refund at the item’s lowest selling price within the last 45 days issued in the form of a merchandise return voucher.

Kohls

Kohl’s Return Policy allows for purchased items to be returned within 180 days of purchase and extends to all Kohl's merchandise. Premium electronics purchased between November 1 and December 2, 2019 may be returned by January 31 with original packaging and a valid receipt or account look-up.

Macy’s

Macy's accepts most returns by mail and in stores within 90 days of purchase for free. Returned items must be in original, saleable condition with original tags. Shipping and delivery fees are non-refundable.



The following items have a temporary holiday return timeframe at Macy’s:

Jewelry, watches, small electrics, social dresses, and Backstage merchandise purchased between November 1, 2019-December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 31, 2020

Tech accessories and Apple products purchased between December 1, 2019-December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 8, 2020

Nordstrom

There are no time limits for returns or exchanges at Nordstrom. The best thing about Nordstrom's return policy is how many days you have for returns. There is no set number on how many days for returns at Nordstrom.



Simply bring the item(s) you'd like to return to a Nordstrom store along with your receipt and original form of payment. Any salesperson can assist you with your return. We handle returns on a case-by-case basis with the ultimate objective of making our customers happy.

Items purchased at Nordstrom or online at Nordstrom.com cannot be returned at Nordstrom Rack stores.

Nordstrom Rack

Items purchased at Nordstrom Rack between October 30 and December 17, 2019 must be returned by January 31, 2020. Items purchased before or after these dates are subject to their usual 45-day return policy.



Overstock

Overstock's Holiday return policy applies to all purchases made on Overstock.com between November 1 and December 31, 2019. To get a full refund, initiate a return for the item(s) within 30 days of delivery or by January 31, 2020 (whichever date is later).



Returns need to be received at the warehouse within 15 days of the return initiation. All items must be in their original condition to qualify for a full refund. You may receive a partial refund if the returned item was opened, used, or returned late.

Items purchased before or after the holiday purchase dates are subject to Overstock's standard return policy.

Target

Most unopened items sold by Target in new condition and returned within 90 days will receive a refund or exchange. All electronics and entertainment items must be returned within 30 days for a refund or exchange. For these items purchased between November 1 and December 25, 2019, the 30-day refund period will start on December 26. All Apple products, excluding mobile phones, must be returned within 15 days. For these items purchased between November 1 and December 25, 2019, the 15-day refund period will start on December 26.

Walmart

Many items purchased between October 24 and December 25th, 2019 are gifts and will have an extended return time frame allowing more time to return unwanted items.



If an item has a 14- or 30-day return window, Walmart has extended the return window to start on December 26th, 2019. Items under the 90-day return window will have no change

Wayfair

For all items purchased at Wayfair between November 1 and December 31, the deadline to return them is extended until January 31.