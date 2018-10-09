Several airlines were waiving change fees for travelers scheduled to fly to airports in the expected path of Hurricane Florence.

It was likely that all big U.S. carriers flying to the region would add their own waivers, though several big carriers had yet to do so.

Some airlines also had waived fees for Hurricane Isaac in the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Olivia in the Pacific near Hawaii. Links are included to those policies for the carriers that have issued them.

Allegiant

Airline warns flight to Charleston, South Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Raleigh/Durham and Savannah, Georgia, “may be disrupted” Sept. 12-14.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: N/A

Alaska Airlines

No waiver posted for Florence as of 1:45 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 10

Other storms: N/A

American Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 13-16

Rebooking window: Sept. 10-19; Change fee waived for flights booked beyond Sept. 19, though customers may have to pay a recalculated fare.

Airports included (Virginia): Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke

Airports included (North Carolina): Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, Raleigh/Durham, Wilmington

Airports included (South Carolina): Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Greenville/Spartanburg, Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach

Airports included (Georgia): Augusta, Savannah

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: Issac, Olivia.

Delta Air Lines

No waiver posted for Florence as of on Monday, Sept. 10

Other storms: Olivia.

Frontier Airlines

No waiver posted for Florence as of Monday, Sept. 10

JetBlue

Travel dates covered: Sept. 13-15

Rebooking window: Sept. 10-20; Flights booked beyond Sept. 20, though customers may have to pay a recalculated fare.

Airports included: Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh/Durham; Richmond, Virginia.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: N/A.

Southwest Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 12-16

Rebooking window: Within 14 days of original flightdate

Airports included: Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Raleigh/Durham; Richmond, Virginia.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: N/A.

Spirit Airlines

No waiver posted for Florence as of Monday, Sept. 10

