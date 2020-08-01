BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday evening, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard sent a barrage of missiles to two separate airbases in Iraq that American troops were stationed at. The attacks come as retaliation for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Quasem Soleimani last week.

Republican Idaho Senator Jim Risch said the missile attack from Iran puts the United States on a direct course for war against Iran.

When asked if the United States is on the brink of war with Iran, Sen. Risch said, "As hard as it is to accept, I don't think the president has any choice of where we are. The other way we could do it would be to run up the white flag and turn our backs and run. I think for our reputation in the world, our interests in the world, I just don't think we can do that."

Sen. Risch is the Senate Chairman for Foreign Relations.

If Iran continues with hostilities with the US, Risch said American forces would put an end to it.

"They started something and if they continue on, we're going to finish it," he said.

Escalating tensions between Iran and the United States have been slowing coming to a boiling point over the last year, according to Risch.

"The background on this is over the course of the last year, the Iranians have done a number of things against us, starting with they blew up a couple of oil tankers and we did nothing. They shot down a drone and we did nothing. They attacked the Saudi Arabia oil plant where 100 Americans were working and we did nothing," he told KTVB. "Then they launched 12 attacks against our bases in Iraq and we did nothing. But finally on the 13th attack... they killed an American and injured four American soldiers, and at that point, the president had enough."

Solving this diplomatically seems unlikely now, Sen. Risch said.

"I've been in this business for quite a while, and it would be wonderful if everyone said, 'Wait a minute, let's stop, catch our breath and talk,' but the parties aren't in that frame of mind right now," he explained. "We had been warning them, I had been warning them, the president had been, numerous people here had been warning the Iranians, both publically and through the back channels that are available to us, even though we don't have formal relations with their country. We had been warning them that they just couldn't do this, and of course, the red line was going to be the death of any American and they were just reckless about it, and they eventually just got the job done and killed somebody so that the president had enough. He ordered that Solomani be killed."

Read all of Sen. Risch's comments below:

We do not want a war with Iran, certainly not with the Iranian people. They're good people and they deserve better than what they've got for leadership.

You always hope that it is, and that's the way that these things should be resolved. The difficulty in dealing with the Iranians is that they simply just aren't honest brokers. They cheat, they lie, they'll do anything to get their way and get through a crisis so negotiations with them have gone very, very badly every time that we have sat down with them.

I suspect that you're not going to see a war that lasts very long, I think you're going to see a war that doesn't include the kind of recent wars that we have seen like in Iran and in Afghanistan or Vietnam for that matter where there's a lot of boots on the ground. There's just no tolerance for that today.

We've got ability to conduct warfare from a distance. We don't want to do this, but the President has to do something. At this point, he can't... when they attack bases like they have done, the President has to do something.

There are a number of options being sorted out right now. That regime is going to hear from us pretty quickly.

I don't know where else it goes, Mark. I've been in this business for a while and it would be wonderful if everyone would stop and say, wait a minute, and talk but the parties aren't just in that frame of mind right now.

We went a year of just not responding to the attacks that they did and in that part of the world, they don't respect reasonable tolerance. What they respect is force.

As hard as it is to accept, I don't think the President has any choice where we are. The other way we could do it would be to run up the white flag, turn our backs and run.

I think for our reputation in the world and our interests in the world, and I just don't think we can do that.