BRONX, N.Y. — Police in New York are investigating the death of 7-month-old twins found dead after being left in a car all day.

The twins, a boy and a girl, were found in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx around 4 p.m. Friday, WCBS reports.

Police said the children's father apparently forgot the baby boy and girl in the car Friday morning and went to work around 8 a.m. When he found them hours later, officials said, they were unconscious and foaming at the mouth.

The high temperature reached 83 degrees in New York City on Friday with a "feels like" temperature of 89.

Authorities have not yet given a cause of death.