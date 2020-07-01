Iranian state television says 32 people have been killed and 190 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for a general slain in a U.S. airstrike.

The report says the stampede erupted in Kerman, the hometown of Gen. Qassem Soleimani where the procession was underway on Tuesday.

State TV previously reported 35 had been killed.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets in Tehran.

President Donald Trump ordered the Jan. 2 strike against Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, after the death of an American contractor in Iraq.

The response in Iran has been emotional. Iran's supreme leader wept while praying over Soleimani's casket Monday. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered prayers in Tehran as throngs of Iranians attended the funeral and wailed.

