WASHINGTON — Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced on Wednesday.

No other details about his death were released by the team.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team said in a statement posted on social media. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Ferguson was selected by the Ravens in the third-round of the 2019 draft out of Louisiana Tech. He played 38 games with the team and racked up 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson," Ferguson's agent Safarrah Lawson said in a statement. "The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”

According to ESPN, Baltimore Police said officers responded to a home late Tuesday night and found Ferguson unresponsive and being treated by paramedics. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene by the medics. ESPN reported that police said there were no signs of trauma or foul play suspected.

Ferguson was known as "Sack Daddy" during his college football career and holds the FBS record for career sacks with 45.

He leaves behind three children, two daughters and a son, all of whom are under the age of 5 years old.

RIP Ravens Jaylon Ferguson. Praying for his family. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8LMpHS3RdK — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 22, 2022

"The last person I talked to leaving the facility," Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen tweeted. "Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer. Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro."

"I can’t believe this. Just absolutely tragic. RIP #SackDaddy," Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard tweeted.