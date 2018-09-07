Two JetBlue crew members are being hailed as heroes after saving a French bulldog's life on a recent flight, according to the dog's owners.

In a letter to JetBlue shared on Facebook, a woman named Michelle writes about her experience on a flight to Worcester County, Massachusetts with her husband and her dog, Darcy.

Darcy was riding in her carrier during the flight, but began to show signs of insufficient oxygen, or hypoxia. Her tongue began to turn blue and she was having difficulty breathing.

Two crew members, identified as Renaud Spencer and Diane Asher in the Facebook post, brought ice packs for the French bulldog, but she continued to show signs of distress. Spencer then brought a small oxygen tank with a face mask out to use on the dog. Shortly afterward Darcy became alert.

"We all are affected by cabin pressure and oxygen fluctuations, human, canine and feline, etc., but the fact that the Attendants were responsive and attentive to the situation may have saved Darcy’s life."

Photos of Darcy with the oxygen mask over her mouth have spread across social media. Her owner confirmed that she had made a complete recovery.

"Renaud and Diane saved a life, some may reduce the value of the life because Darcy is a canine, I do not."

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA