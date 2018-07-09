Hiring rebounded in August as employers added 201,000 jobs and the labor market continued to defy worker shortages and U.S. trade battles. Yearly wage growth hit a nine-year high.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9 percent, the Labor Department said Friday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected 195,000 payroll gains.

On the downside, employment increases for June and July were revised down by a total 50,000. June’s gain was lowered from 248,000 to 208,000 and July’s from 157,000 to 147,000. Still, monthly gains for the year are averaging a robust 207,000.

"The U.S. economy is barreling full steam ahead," economist Leslie Preston of TD economics wrote in a note to clients.

Hiring can be volatile in August as teachers and other employees return to work after summer lulls. That makes it more challenging for Labor to adjust the employment totals to account for seasonal variations. In recent years, Labor has revised up its initial estimates for August, often significantly. Goldman Sachs reckons the measurement glitch reduced last month’s job count by at least 40,000.

Other economists, though, have expected payroll growth to slow as employers increasingly struggle to find available workers now that the jobless rate has dipped below 4%. So far this year, the labor market has shrugged off the worker shortages, turning out an average of more than 200,000 job gains a month, up from 182,000 in 2017. That may be due to a pool of discouraged and other workers who had been on the sidelines, but some experts believe that supply will soon run thin.

Trade tensions also could have dented business confidence and dampened hiring last month, Goldman Sachs says. In early July, the Trump administration slapped tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports and announced a proposed list of tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Wage growth pace reaches 9-year high

Average hourly earnings rose 10 cents to $27.16. And so wages were up 2.9 percent from a year earlier, up from 2.7% in July and the biggest annual jump since June 2009. The large increase could indicate that wage growth is finally picking up more rapidly amid an intense competition for workers.

Faster wage gains could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more sharply to head off higher inflation, a development that could cool stocks by making less risky bonds relatively more attractive. Later this month, the Fed is expected to lift its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point for the third time this year.

"The continued strength of the labor market keeps the Fed firmly on track to raise interest rates twice more this year," says economist Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics.

Industries that are hiring

U.S. businesses added 204,000 jobs while federal, state and local governments lost 3,000.

Professional and business services led the gains with 53,000. Healthcare added 41,000; transportation and warehousing, 20,000; and leisure and hospitality, 17,000. Manufacturers lost 3,000 jobs after a string of healthy gains in a sign the trade skirmishes may have curbed hiring. But construction added 23,000 jobs despite dire worker shortages as builders continue to respond to low housing supplies.

Broader unemployment measure dips

A wider measure of unemployment -- that includes discouraged workers who have given up their job searches and part-time employees who prefer full-time positions -- dropped from 7.5% to 7.4%, lowest since April 2001. The ranks of those part-time workers declined by 188,000 to 4.4 million.

The improvement likely shows the strong labor market is helping underemployed as well as jobless Americans.

African-American unemployment tumbles

The unemployment rate for African Americans fell sharply from 6.6 percent to 6.3 percent, the second lowest on record behind May’s 5.9 percent. The tight labor market is providing more opportunities to blacks and other disadvantaged groups that traditionally have had a tougher time landing jobs.

What it means

The report eases concerns that job growth is slowing significantly as a result of worker shortages and mounting trade worries. One wrinkle is that payroll gains for June and July were revised down by 50,000, taking some of the sheen off the August increase. But monthly additions are still averaging a muscular 207,000 this year.

Even more important, annual wage growth accelerated from 2.7% to 2.9%, the fastest pace since 2009. While that might be a blip, it could, if sustained, prompt the Fed to bump up interest rates more rapidly to head off a spike in inflation.

The labor market’s surprising strength nine years into the economic expansion can at least partly be traced to the Trump administration-led tax cuts and spending increases. Some economists fear the stimulus will push up long-term interest rates and crimp economic growth by 2020.

