Louisiana governor named to President Biden's Council of Governors

Edwards will be joined by governors from Minnesota, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming and Tennessee.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was among nine governors appointed by President Joe Biden on Thursday to a bipartisan council of governors.

According to the White House, the council’s purpose is to strengthen the partnership with federal and state governments “to better protect our nation from threats to homeland security and all types of hazards.” The governors will serve two-year terms and focus on matters of homeland security, defense, civil support and “synchronization and integration of state and Federal military activities in the United States.”

“The Council of Governors will closely coordinate with the Biden-Harris administration to bolster preparedness, resilience, and response on behalf of all Americans in times of need,” a statement from the White House said.

Edwards will be joined by governors from Minnesota, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming and Tennessee.

“It is an honor to join my fellow governors in serving as a critical link between the states and the federal government, especially as we face important issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, improving our physical and cyber infrastructure, and addressing the ongoing climate crisis, among other things,” Edwards said.

“When government agencies at all levels work together, all of our people benefit,” Edwards added.