NEW ORLEANS — A judge has denied actor Brad Pitt's request to be taken off a lawsuit that says his Make it Right Foundation built shoddy homes in the New Orleans area that was hit hardest by Hurricane Katrina.

The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reports Pitt and other foundation directors asked the court to remove them from the lawsuit, saying they weren't personally responsible for the construction.

Judge Rachael Johnson denied the request last week.

Two homeowners filed the suit. Their attorney, Ron Austin, says the homes built by the foundation in the Lower Ninth Ward have infrastructural issues and residents have reported being sick.

More than 100 green Make It Right houses were built in 2008. The foundation sued the principal architect last year saying his designs were defective.

Brad Pitt, others can be sued over shoddy New Orleans 'Make It Right' homes, judge rules Actor Brad Pitt will remain as a defendant in a lawsuit that alleges shoddy construction of some of the homes his foundation helped build in the Lower 9th Ward after Hurricane Katrina, an Orleans Parish judge has ruled.

RELATED: 'Reliving the nightmare:' Post-Katrina 'Make it Right' legal battle continues

RELATED: Brad Pitt's Lower Ninth Ward homes are falling apart 13 years after Katrina, residents say

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.