Justin Roiland's charges dropped, 'Rick and Morty' creator rails against being 'canceled'

LOS ANGELES — Domestic violence charges against "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland have been dropped, according to multiple reports.

The Orange County District Attorney's office dismissed charges "as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” a spokesperson told Deadline.

In a Twitter post captioned "justice," Roiland said the accusations came from an "embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'canceled.'"

While he said he is thankful the case was dismissed, Roiland wrote he is "still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process."

"I'm determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name," he added.

A criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press from prosecutors in Orange County, California, charged Roiland, 42, with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time. The woman was not identified in court documents. The incident and arrest happened in 2020.