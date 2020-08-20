Kamala Harris' family introduces her as vice presidential nominee

Kamala Harris was introduced by three of the most influential people in her life: Her sister, niece and step-daughter who calls her 'Momala'

Some of the most influential women in Kamala Harris’ life introduced her as the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

They are Harris’ younger sister, Maya Harris; her niece, Meena Harris; and her step-daughter, Ella Emhoff. Maya Harris has long been one of Harris’ closest political advisers.

Emhoff is the daughter of Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and affectionately calls Harris “Momala.” It's a play on her name and the Yiddish word for “little mother.”