KANSAS CITY, Kan — A gunman entered a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, and shot nine people, killing four, police say.

Officers were called out Sunday around 1:30 a.m. to Tequila KC Bar for a shooting, KSHB-TV reports.

Police spokesman Officer Thomas Tomasic told the local NBC-affiliate and other news outlets that four people were fatally shot inside and five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was not in custody and police did not know if there was more than one shooter, Tomasic said. "This is definitely one of those where we are going to do everything very slowly and methodically," he said in an interview.

The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Tomasic told CNN that police do not have a good enough description yet to put anything out on a suspect, or suspects. "We don't even know how many," he said.

Detectives were at the scene looking for surveillance video.

NBC reports that police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and the weapon used was a handgun.

The police department was still investigating and had tweeted brief details about the shooting.

Federal agents from the area's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office were also responding to the shooting, according to their Twitter account.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.