Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested on suspicion of stabbing neighbor

It happened during an argument in San Clemente, California, authorities say.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The 28-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested earlier this week, accused of stabbing a neighbor, police in Southern California say.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says Adam Abdul-Jabbar was booked Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and later released after posting $25,000 bail, local news outlets report.

The victim transported himself to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Deputies had responded to the neighborhood in San Clemente for an argument on Tuesday at around 10 p.m. They did not give details about the dispute or what type of weapon was used during the fight.

Sheriff's department spokeswoman Carrie Braun said, “Apparently some neighbor dispute had occurred,” according to the Orange County Register.

Abdul-Jabbar was cooperative during his arrest, deputies said. He was released on bond the same day he was taken into custody, ABC7 Los Angeles reports.

Braun told news outlets that authorities were not going to release an arrest photo. They are still investigating.

It is unclear if Adam Abdul-Jabbar has a lawyer who could comment for him.