WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault decades ago says she'd be willing to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee next week if they can agree to terms "that are fair and which ensure her safety."

The email from an attorney for Christine Blasey Ford to committee aides also says that holding the session on Monday isn't possible. Panel chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have said Monday would be her chance to testify.

Ford's lawyers have said she's received death threats.

Ford has said she wants the FBI to investigate her claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s.

Lawyer Debra Katz writes that Ford's "strong preference" remains a full investigation before she testifies.

