EL PASO, Texas — An attorney for the family of the man charged in the El Paso Walmart shooting rampage says the man's mother contacted police weeks before the rampage out of concern that her son had a rifle.

Dallas attorney Chris Ayres confirmed to The Associated Press that the call was made to police in Allen, a Dallas suburb. He declined to give details, but he and fellow attorney R. Jack Ayres told CNN that Patrick Crusius' mother contacted the Allen Police Department to ask about an "AK" type firearm Crusius owned.

The attorneys said the mother was only seeking information and wasn't motivated by a concern that her son was a threat to anybody. They also said the mother didn't identify herself or her son in the call.

The attorneys said the mother was told that based on her description of the situation that her son, 21, was legally allowed to purchase the weapon.

Sgt. Jon Felty, Allen police spokesman, said there was no record of such a call and he wasn't aware of such a call.

Allen is a Dallas suburb about 580 miles east of El Paso.