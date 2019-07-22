Some Democratic presidential candidates have added their preferred gender pronouns to their social media accounts, which LGBTQ advocates say is a sign of solidarity with transgender and nonbinary people.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have added their pronouns to their Twitter pages.

Warren's Twitter bio says "Wife, mom... grandmother, and Okie. She/her." Similarly, Castro's says he is a father, husband and Texan who's identified by he/him, and he even included his pronoun in Spanish, "Él."

Adding pronouns “is a best practice for all campaigns at every level,” Human Rights Campaign spokesperson Lucas Acosta told NBC News in an email.

"Stating your pronouns publicly as a cisgender ally sends a strong signal of support to the LGBTQ community but particularly transgender and non-binary people that they are seen, accepted and supported,” Acosta said.

Warren campaign spokesperson Alexis Krieg said in a statement to NBC that the senator made the change to her profile because she's "committed to running an inclusive campaign, and wants every person to know that they are welcome in this movement.”

As of Sunday night, Warren, Castro and de Blasio were the only candidates of the 20 who qualified for the next debate who had pronouns on their Twitter accounts.

The second set of the race's debates will be held July 30 and 31 in Detroit on CNN.

