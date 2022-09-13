Lindsey Graham proposes nationwide 15-week abortion ban

The White House criticized the South Carolina senator's proposed nationwide 15-week abortion ban, saying it is "wildly out of step with what Americans believe."

WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has introduced legislation that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Graham's measure has essentially no chance of advancing while Democrats hold the majority in Congress.

When the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling and the nation's constitutional protections for abortion in June, it ended nationwide protections for abortion access. As a result, access to abortion health care coverage became regulated at the state level.

The White House criticized Graham's bill, saying it "would strip away women’s rights in all 50 states" and is "wildly out of step with what Americans believe."

"President Biden and Congressional Democrats are committed to restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade in the face of continued radical steps by elected Republicans to put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians instead of women and their doctors, threatening women’s health and lives," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Graham's home state of South Carolina is still trying to sort out regulations at the state level. Currently, the state’s 2016 ban, which was not enforceable until June, is in effect. It bans abortions 20 weeks after conception.

South Carolina's six-week ban is currently suspended as the state Supreme Court reviews whether it violates privacy rights.

Last week, South Carolina senators rejected a proposed ban on almost all abortions. Although Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened to filibuster and proponents of the ban could not get the extra votes to stop him.