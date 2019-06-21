LONDON— Researchers in Scotland say gray seals can copy the sounds of human words and songs including "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" and the theme from "Star Wars."

The study by University of St. Andrews researchers showed that three trained seals were able to imitate parts of popular tunes. Two were taught combinations of human vowel sounds that they copied accurately, the university said.

“Copies were not perfect but given that these are not typical seal sounds it is pretty impressive. Our study really demonstrates how flexible seal vocalisations are," lead researcher Dr Stansbury said.

RELATED: Boy hijacks 'Twinkle Twinkle' performance, breaks into 'Star Wars Imperial March'

The research team's findings were published Thursday, including video footage of the seals. The study gave the researchers a better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning and human language development.

It also suggested that gray seals could be a new model to study speech disorders since they use their vocal tracts the same way as humans.