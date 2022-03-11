Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Election results

Track the votes for John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz and see a breakdown of the live election results in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race.

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania's Senate race is one of the most closely watched races of the 2022 midterms, and for good reason.

Oz has been criticized for only recently moving to Pennsylvania and lacking deep local roots, while Fetterman suffered a massive stroke in May and is still recovering from it. Likely-voter polls conducted after the debate show the race tightening, with some indicating Oz could be ahead.

It's likely the outcome may take days to be finalized. Pennsylvania is one of the states where officials are not allowed to begin validating mail-in ballots until Election Day. Polls close in Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Here's a breakdown of updated election results for Pennsylvania's Senate race and a live map to see which counties voted for each candidate as results come in.

When do the polls close?

Polling times vary from state to state, and in many places ballots can't be counted until the last person in line to vote casts their ballot, even if that's after their regular closing time.

How many Senate seats are up for election?

The 2022 midterms feature 34 of the 100 U.S. Senate seats up for grabs. With Democrats going into the night with a narrow majority in the chamber, control of Congress could come down to a few close races.

When will we know the results of the election?

Unlike in many countries, the U.S. has a highly decentralized and complex election system in which voters decide a long list of races from Senate and House seats to local measures and town council members. While some states give election offices days before Election Day to count mail-in ballots, others don't allow those votes to be counted until after polls close.