"Lizzie McGuire" creator Terri Minsky has stepped away from her role as showrunner for the upcoming revival for Disney Plus.

A Disney spokesperson confirmed the change to VARIETY and other media outlets.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson said. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

VARIETY reports that production on the show has been placed on hiatus as Disney looks for a new showrunner. "Lizzie McGuire" actress Hilary Duff is currently on a honeymoon trip to Africa with her new husband, Matthew Koma, according to PEOPLE.

Duff took the stage at Disney's D23 Expo in August to announce the series revival for Disney's streaming service, Disney Plus.

The revival picks up as the title character is about to turn 30. She’s dealing with her dream job, dream guy, and of course, her cartoon alter-ego.

Production on the new show began in November 2019. While not much more about the series has been released, Disney has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and confirmed several original series cast members would be returning including Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas and Adam Lamberg.

Disney Plus shared a very brief clip from the upcoming show in a montage showing what movies and shows were coming in 2020. A release date has not been announced.