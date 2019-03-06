The Trump baby blimp could be headed for a museum.

The Museum of London says it wants to acquire a rubber inflatable depicting President Donald Trump as a giant screaming baby that has featured in protests against the U.S. leader around the world since its debut in London last year.

The blimp's creators say they plan to fly it this week outside Parliament during Trump's state visit.

A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square backdropped by the scaffolded Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

AP

The museum says it hopes to add the Trump blimp to its collection, along with an inflatable depicting London Mayor Sadiq Khan that has been flown by Trump supporters. The museum says it "hopes to reach out to both creators shortly."

An inflatable caricature balloon of Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan is released over Parliament Square in London, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

AP

The president and the mayor have clashed in public, with Trump labelling Khan a "stone cold loser" in a tweet on Monday. Khan's spokesman said "childish insults ... should be beneath the President of the United States."