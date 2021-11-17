A partial, but almost total, lunar eclipse was seen across the world from Thursday night into Friday morning.

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, and the longest anyone will see for another 600, happened Thursday night into Friday morning across the U.S. This full moon is also called a Beaver Moon.

The Earth will passed in front of the sun, causing our planet's shadow to fall on the moon. More than 97% of the moon wasl be in full shadow at its peak, NASA said, with a small sliver of the left side of the moon shining.

The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles offered a live broadcast of the partial lunar eclipse.

The peak of the eclipse happened three hours later at 4:03 a.m. EST (1:03 a.m. PST). The moon will left shadow at 5:47 a.m. EST and was be completely out of Earth's shadow at 7:03 a.m. EST, about three minutes before it set.

That nearly 3 1/2 hours between 2:18 and 5:47 a.m. EST was be the longest partial lunar eclipse between Feb. 18, 1440, and Feb. 8, 2669, according to Sky & Telescope.

The reason for the lengthy eclipse is the moon's orbit. The eclipse happened 1.7 days before the moon reached its apogee, Sky & Telescope said. That's the farthest point the moon will be from the Earth in its orbit. That causes the orbital motion to be slower which, in turn, increases how long the eclipse lasts.

