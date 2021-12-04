Louisiana man drowns trying to rescue young person from Florida rip current

The two deaths and the moments of danger for many others brought the sheriff's office to plead with those swimming to be aware of the currents and the warnings.

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — A Terrebonne Parish man drowned and two Nicholls State University students were hurt after reportedly trying to save a young person from a rip current during their spring break in Florida last week.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a 21-year-old man was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico in Miramar Beach on April 8. That man was later identified as Layne Gravois of Gray, La.

Jarod David, a spokesperson for the university, confirmed to Houma Today that two students were also hurt in the rescue attempt. David told the newspaper that Gravois and two other students were trying to save a young person who was caught in a rip current when they were pulled by the rip current themselves.

“All of them were brought to the hospital there in Florida. The two Nicholls students were eventually treated and released, but the other young man passed away,” David said.

“Someone lost their life in an act of heroism. It was very sad,” David added.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office closed waters in the county on April 8 after more than a dozen people were pulled from the Gulf of Mexico.

“During these water rescues, the flags stood at single red,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media on Saturday. “That still indicates that the water was an incredible threat to human life with high surf and strong rip currents.”

Another man, later identified as 55-year-old Kim McGrady, also died by accidental drowning on the same day near the same beach. 11Alive.com reports that a memorial set up for McGrady said that he also died trying to save others while at the beach with his family.

"While saving three people, Kim got caught in the riptide and drowned," the memorial said. "Kim was always one to put others before himself. Kim McGrady left this world a hero."

The two deaths and the moments of danger for many others brought the sheriff's office to plead with those swimming to be aware of the currents and the warnings.

"Know that just because we cannot keep you out of the Gulf during single red, does not mean you should be in it," the sheriff's office said. "Mother Nature can be very unforgiving."

