Lowe's giving $80 million more in pandemic bonuses to workers; hiring 50,000

Home improvement company Lowe's says it has given out $1.3 billion in pandemic bonuses and community relief over the past year.

Home improvement company Lowe's says it plans to pay out another $80 million in bonuses to its workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also making plans to hire another 50,000 workers as it heads into the busy spring season.

Lowe's says the bonuses, going out Feb. 5, will be $300 for full-time hourly employees and $150 for part-time and seasonal workers. The company says this will be its seventh pandemic-related bonus to workers which, combined with $150 million in donations to communities, comes to $1.3 billion.

"As we approach spring, I am enormously proud of the way our associates have served customers and supported each other this past year through an unprecedented health crisis," Lowe's President and CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement. "We are honored to be an essential business to help our customers keep their homes safe and functional during these very challenging times."