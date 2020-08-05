Peyton Manning roasts Tom Brady over his 'breaking and entering' incident

During a video conference call announcing a charity golf tournament, Manning pulled no punches with the smack talk aimed at his longtime rival.

HOBE SOUND, Fla — A televised golf match involving Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and two of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks is raising $10 million for COVID-19 relief.

Turner Sports is producing the May 24 event that will be simulcast on its networks, including TNT and TBS. Woods and Peyton Manning will take on Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club.

The foursome took part in a video conference call with Turner Sports studio host Ernie Johnson to formally announce the event on Thursday.

Manning pulled no punches with the smack talk aimed at his longtime rival.

"The tournament had to be in Florida after Tom's B&E arrest, with the ankle monitor, he couldn't leave the state," Manning joked.

Brady accidentally walked into a man's home in Tampa last month, thinking he was visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The homeowner said Brady apologized when he realized his mistake and the quarterback later poked fun at himself over the incident on Twitter.

"I'll be honest, I've never played Tom very well on his home turf and so, maybe this is considered a neutral site and I would have loved to have had this tournament in a place where they don't like Tom very much, Indianapolis, Denver, Boston after he just betrayed them and broke their hearts," the former Colts and Broncos quarterback said.

Brady posted video of the jabs on Twitter, posting only "Sorry not sorry..."

Brady led the all-time series between the quarterbacks 11 wins to six, though Manning holds a 4-3 edge in games played in Indianapolis or Denver.