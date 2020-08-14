Kamala Harris sounds like Marge Simpson? Marge responds to Trump adviser.

Trump senior adviser Jenna Ellis tweeted that Kamala Harris sounds like the Marge Simpson. Marge had a video response Friday: Don't call names.

LOS ANGELES — Marge Simpson has advice for a lawyer with the Trump campaign: Do not name call.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge says in the clip, adding that daughter Lisa Simpson says ”she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

“If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” Marge said, balefully. “I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.”

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump tweeted that the “‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me” because he “ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood."

The “suburban housewife” will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge! @foxandfriends @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

As the half-minute clip ends, an off-camera Marge is heard muttering: “I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Ellis responded on Twitter to "The Simpsons" clip, tweeting, "Marge is probably going to vote Democrat... by mail."

Marge is probably going to vote Democrat... by mail. https://t.co/UMcpXPuvFm — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 14, 2020

Harris of California was announced this week as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's pick for his running mate. The party's convention will be held next week, mostly virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ellis, senior lawyer for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, did not immediately respond Friday to an Associated Press request for comment. The campaign also did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

On Tuesday, Ellis she posted on Twitter that “Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.”

The long-running “The Simpsons" is known for mocking public figures and celebrities, Trump among them. Actor Julie Kavner is the voice behind Marge Simpson.