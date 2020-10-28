US markets tumble Wednesday afternoon amid pandemic worries

The Dow Jones slumped down more than 800 points at one point during Wednesday afternoon trading on Wall Street.

Stocks were tumbling Wednesday on Wall Street and around the world amid worries that the worsening pandemic will mean more restrictions on businesses and drag down the economy.

The S&P 500 was down 2.5% in afternoon trading, after earlier tumbling as much as 3.1%. The index is headed for a third straight loss. It’s already down 4.6% this week and threatening to post its biggest weekly fall since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was over 800 points lower at one point early Wednesday afternoon, and the Nasdaq composite slumped 3.0%.

Markets were dropping even more sharply in Europe, where investors were bracing for more restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.