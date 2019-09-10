Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of sexual violence.

Two years after Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "TODAY" show, a former NBC News employee has alleged that Lauer raped her in 2014. The allegations were revealed in Ronan Farrow's new book, "Catch and Kill."

Brooke Nevils' identity was kept private by NBC News at her request after Lauer was fired from "TODAY" for sexual misconduct in 2017. Now, she's made her identity public in an interview with Farrow.

Variety obtained a copy of the book, where Nevils says Lauer raped her in his hotel room in 2014, during the network's coverage of the Sochi Olympics. Nevils said she was in Sochi at the time to work with "TODAY" co-anchor Meredith Vieira when the assault occured.

In her account, Nevils said Lauer joined her and Vieira for drinks one night at the hotel bar where the NBC News team was staying. Nevils tells Farrow that Lauer later invited her to his hotel room.

Once Nevils was in his hotel room, she said Lauer pushed her against the door and kissed her. He then pushed her against the bed and asked if she liked anal sex, according to Variety.

"She declined several times," Farrow wrote, according to the report. Lauer then "just did it," Farrow writes.

According to Variety, Nevils told Farrow the experience was "nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent. It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn't want to have anal sex."

Lauer and Nevils had more sexual encounters once they returned to New York. Farrow writes that Nevils was terrified about the control Lauer had over her career, according to Variety.

in 2017, after the #MeToo movement gained momentum with the downfall of Hollywood's Harvey Weinstein, Nevils came forward and told Vieira about the encounter in Sochi. According to the book, Vieira urged Nevils to go to NBC Universal human resources with a lawyer. Lauer was fired shortly after.

According to Variety, Farrow writes Nevils left NBC in 2018. She said the network suggested she tell people she left to pursue other endeavors.

"TODAY" anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb addressed the allegations Wednesday morning.

"This is shocking and appalling," Guthrie said. "I don't even know what to say about it. We support her and any women who come forward with claims."

"We were sitting here just like this two years ago," Kotb said, referring to her and Guthrie's broadcast the day Lauer was fired. "You feel like you know someone. You feel like you know them inside and out and all of a sudden a door opens up."

NBC News also said in a statement on "TODAY:" "Matt Lauer's conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That's why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague."

NBC News said they reached out to Lauer, but representatives did not immediately respond.