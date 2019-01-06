No winning tickets were sold for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, which means the jackpot has risen once again. Tuesday's drawing will be for almost half a billion dollars.

The winning numbers Friday night were 7, 8, 26, 65 and 67, and the gold Mega Ball 4.

The next estimated jackpot is currently $475 million. The amount may continue to rise ahead of Tuesday's drawing. The cash payout is approximately $307 million.

The jackpot is the seventh largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, according to a release.

Although no one won the jackpot, plenty of other winning tickets were sold. Two tickets had all five white balls, winning $1 million. They were both sold in New York. 38 tickets matching four white balls were sold, winning $10,000.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday night at 11 p.m EDT.