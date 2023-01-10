Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend: When is the drawing?

No matter how long it takes, someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the Mega Millions jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

WASHINGTON — After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don't change, and they're formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST but it usually takes a couple hours before it's clear if there is a winner.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

The drawing will take place on Tuesday at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central Time, 9 p.m. Mountain Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time)

What days are the Mega Millions drawings?

The Mega Millions drawings currently happen every Tuesday and Friday night.

How late can you buy Mega Millions tickets?

The cut-off times for buying Mega Millions tickets vary by state. Usually, it's within one or two hours of the scheduled drawing. However, you should check with your local lottery.

Can you buy Mega Millions tickets online?

Whether or not you're able to buy a Mega Millions ticket online depends on your location.

If you don't live in one of those states, you may not be out of luck completely.

Another option that's popped up in recent years is courier services, like Lotto.com and Jackpocket, which allow players to order lottery tickets via a mobile app or website. Those companies go and buy the ticket on the player's behalf from a licensed retailer in their state, then upload an image of it on the app and securely store the physical ticket.

But location is again key, because these courier services are not available everywhere.

Jackpocket, which operates in 13 states and Washington, D.C., saw a big surge in orders as the Powerball climbed into record-breaking territory last year.

Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, DC, and West Virginia.

Lotto.com, which also operates in Texas, Colorado, New Jersey and New York, said it saw a 1,181% increase in Powerball tickets sold in November compared to October as the jackpot surpassed $1 billion.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)