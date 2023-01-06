Did anybody win the $940M Mega Millions jackpot?

The jackpot has grown larger after more than two months without a winner and is among the largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history.

WASHINGTON — Lottery players will once again have a chance at more than $1 billion after nobody won the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, a grand prize that has grown for more than two months without a winner and now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S history.

The numbers drawn Friday, Jan. 6 were 3-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball 13 and Megaplier 3X.

Nobody won the jackpot, but five players matched the first five numbers to win $1 million. The next estimated jackpot is $1.1 billion.

Unfortunately, the odds of winning don't increase with the jackpot. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball are one in 302.6 million. There have now been 24 straight drawings without a winner.

The full jackpot is only for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a single, lump-sum cash payout, which for Friday's jackpot would have been $486 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing will be held Tuesday night. Powerball offers lottery fans another shot at a big jackpot, which reached $325 million this week. Its next drawing is Saturday.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)